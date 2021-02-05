Steelers Reportedly Add Longtime NFL Assistant To Coaching Staff

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have added a longtime NFL assistant to their coaching staff, furthering the team’s coaching staff shakeup.

The Steelers have hired longtime assistant Mike Sullivan as their new quarterbacks coach, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Sullivan most recently spent time on the Denver Broncos’ staff at the same position during the 2018 season. Prior to his one-year stint in Denver, he worked with Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

Sullivan will now work with another veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger–as long as Big Ben returns for another year.

The #Steelers are hiring longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their QBs coach, sources say. It’s a role he had with the #Giants and #Broncos. So Eli Manning’s former QB coach will now work with fellow ‘04 draftee Ben Roethlisberger (assuming Ben returns, of course). — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 4, 2021

On paper, this is a solid hire for the Steelers. Mike Sullivan is well-regarded in the NFL coaching world and brings plenty of experience with him to Pittsburgh. Now, the question is which quarterback will he be working the closest with?

All reports indicate Ben Roethlisberger is looking to return for at least another year, but he hasn’t confirmed such plans just yet. If Roethlisberger doesn’t return, that leaves backups Mason Rudolph and newly signed Dwayne Haskins.

It’s safe to say Sullivan has his work cut out for him. Big Ben is probably the Steelers’ best option for next season. Both Rudolph and Haskins will be projects for Sullivan to work with on the side over the next year.

The Steelers’ addition of Sullivan should help the team’s quarterback room. The real question is which quarterbacks will Sullivan have to work with for the 2021 season?