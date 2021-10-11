The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere.

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.

Interestingly, Miller was reportedly heading to Jacksonville to sign with the Jaguars practice squad. However, if Pittsburgh is offering a 53-man roster opportunity, it makes more sense for Miller to wind up there.

Additionally, the Steelers are 2-3 and ostensibly still in the playoff hunt in the AFC, while Jacksonville is 0-5 and free-falling.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster facing surgery, the #Steelers are planning to bring in free agent WR @AnthonyMiller_3 for a physical tomorrow, I’m told by someone apprised of the team’s plans. The former second round pick of the #Bears is known as tough, and a good worker. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 11, 2021

Originally, Miller was a second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2018. After three seasons, Chicago dealt Miller to the Houston Texans back in July.

In two games with Houston, Miller caught five passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. He was released on October 6.