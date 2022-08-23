Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them.

Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first.

After starting off at South Florida and then eventually transferring to Samford, Oladokun finished his college career at South Dakota State, where he passed for 3,164 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021.

With Oladokun off the roster, the Steelers are officially down to three quarterbacks: Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Pickett.

Trubisky is the projected starter, while Pickett, a first-round pick, seems to be playing his way into the backup role. That could leave Rudolph, Pittsburgh's third-round pick in 2018, as the odd man out.

The Steelers must get down to 80 players today and release an initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday.