Steelers Reportedly Get Promising TJ Watt Injury News

Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt left Pittsburgh’s Week 2 game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with an injury.

Watt went down with a groin injury in the first half of the Steelers-Raiders game on Sunday. He didn’t return in the second half, leading some to worry he suffered a significant injury. Without their best defensive player on the field, the Steelers went on to fall 26-17 to the Raiders at Heinz Field.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport had a new update to share on Watt on Monday afternoon. It’s good news. Watt reportedly has a chance to play this Sunday when the Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even if he’s unable to give it a go this coming weekend, he isn’t dealing with a major injury. Take a deep breath, Steelers fans.

#Steelers LB TJ Watt, knocked out with a groin injury, has a chance to play this Sunday, I’m told. A good sign that — regardless of if he plays or not — it’s not a major injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

Prior to his injury exit, T.J. Watt was wrecking havoc in the Raiders backfield. In less than two full quarters of play, the Steelers defensive lineman had four tackles and a strip-sack of Derek Carr. Pittsburgh’s defense clearly missed him from there on out.

Carr had plenty of time in the pocket to complete a downfield bomb to Henry Ruggs for a 61-yard score in the second half. That essentially proved to be the difference.

Watt’s status for the Steelers’ Week 3 game is in question. But there’s optimism he’ll be ready to give it a go.

Pittsburgh will try and move to 2-1 this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.