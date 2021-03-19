Steelers Reportedly Give Star Corner Permission To Seek Trade

On Friday afternoon, a report suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers are allowing one of the team’s best players permission to seek a trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team is allowing corner Steven Nelson to seek a trade. The move comes after questions about whether or not the team would offer Nelson a contract extension.

Clearly the Steelers aren’t willing to pay the price Nelson is looking for. As a result, it sounds like the team is allowing its star corner to find a new potential landing spot for the 2021 season.

“Steelers have granted permission to starting CB Steven Nelson to seek a trade, per source. Nelson, who turned 28 in January, has been graded as one of the league’s top cornerbacks in recent seasons by PFF,” Schefter said.

Steelers have granted permission to starting CB Steven Nelson to seek a trade, per source. Nelson, who turned 28 in January, has been graded as one of the league’s top cornerbacks in recent seasons by @PFF. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Nelson started his career as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing there for four seasons, he inked a three-year, $25.5 million deal to play for the Steelers.

Over the past two seasons, he’s been one of the team’s best defensive players. He, along with corner Joe Haden and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, have combined to become one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL.

Unfortunately, with his contract coming to an end and the Steelers up against the cap, Nelson could be on the move soon.

Pittsburgh recently re-signed corner Cam Sutton to a two-year deal.

It’s unlike the Steelers to trade their best players. However, this offseason is unlike any other. Will the team finally make a bold move?