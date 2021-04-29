Steelers Reportedly Have 1 Main Target In First Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With very few pressing needs, the Steelers are believed to be targeting one player in particular.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Alabama running back Najee Harris is the Steelers’ target. Harris is coming off a historic career at Alabama, becoming the program’s all-time leading rusher in 2020.

The team is reportedly hopeful that the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets don’t get him first. Both teams have two first-round picks. The Jets have the No. 2 and No. 23 picks, while the Dolphins have the No. 6 and No. 18 picks.

Harris is widely considered one of the top two running backs in this draft along with Clemson RB Travis Etienne. But while Harris may not be the backfield receiving threat that Etienne is, he’s the superior runner by a wide margin.

Latest Steelers draft intel: Najee Harris is the target. Hope is Miami or NYJ don’t take him. If he’s gone, don’t be surprised to see a QB who might drop land at Heinz Fields. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 29, 2021

As a senior in 2020, Harris ran for 1,466 yards and a whopping 26 touchdowns in just 13 games. He added another 43 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

His biggest game by far came against Ole Miss. On 23 carries, Harris rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns, tying the team record for rushing scores in a game.

Few would deny that Harris has the talent to thrive in the NFL. The only question now is whether the Steelers get their man by waiting for him to fall, or make a trade up to ensure a rival doesn’t get him first.

Will Najee Harris get drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers?