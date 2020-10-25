Steelers Reportedly Have 3 Keys With Derrick Henry Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear they are focused on stopping–or at least slowing down–Titans running back Derrick Henry this afternoon.

Henry has run wild this season, gaining a league-high 588 rushing yards in five games. He’s also rushed for six touchdowns, including a 94-yard sprint against the Houston Texans last weekend.

Like Pittsburgh, Tennessee is 5-0 on the season. As they get ready to face Henry this afternoon, Steelers defenders apparently have three keys they are focusing on when it comes to containing the bruising back.

One player anonymously shared them with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

A three-step approach to Derrick Henry, per a Steelers defensive starter I caught up with this week: 1) watch the stiff arm.

2) hold onto a body part, drag down, don’t let go.

3) wait for the gang tackle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 25, 2020

All of that sounds well and good, but it is easier to execute those things on paper than it is when Henry is running at you. However, Pittsburgh’s defense is the strongest in the league, so they do have the personnel to limit Henry’s output.

Steelers-Titans is set to kick off in a few minutes. At the end of this one, there will be one less undefeated team in the NFL.

You can watch the game on CBS.