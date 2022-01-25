Steelers Reportedly Interviewing 2 Coaches To Replace Longtime Assistant

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a new defensive coordinator after longtime assistant Keith Butler announced his retirement following the 2021 season.

Already, the organization is busy at work, lining up interviews with potential candidates to fill the vacancy.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers have requested interviews with two other defensive assistants around the league. Both New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have received interest from Pittsburgh to take on the open DC role.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news over the last 24 hours. It’s unknown when the two assistants will interview for the job.

The #Steelers have requested to interview #Saints DBs coach Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator opening, source said. The former #Seahawks DC gets another chance after impressing in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

The #Steelers put in a request to interview #Giants DC Patrick Graham for the same position in Pittsburgh, per source. They're seeking a replacement for Keith Butler, who retired Saturday, and Graham is well-regarded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2022

Richard, 42, is the newest addition to the Steelers interview list. He’s fresh off of a strong season with the Saints secondary in 2021 and is now looking for his second stint as a defensive coordinator.

Richard was previously the Seattle Seahawks DC from 2015-17. He worked as a defensive assistant in Seattle dating back to 2010 after joining the NFL ranks from USC. In between his stints with the Seahawks and the Saints, Richard served for two years as the Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach.

Graham, 43 has been the Giants defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He boasts over a decade of experience coaching at the professional level, primarily with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. He then spent a year with the Packers and Dolphins each before heading to New York.

Prior to the NFL, Graham coached at Wagner, Richmond, Notre Dame and Toledo. He graduated from Yale and defensive line for the Bulldogs before getting into coaching.

The Steelers are coming off of a 9-8-1 season that saw them make the first round of the AFC playoffs. Defense was a strong point for Pittsburgh in 2021 and will only be more important when a new coordinator takes charge in 2022.