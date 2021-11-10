Steelers Reportedly Lose Another Starting WR Due To Injury

After a tough start to the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten back on track with a four-game winning streak. But their playoff hopes may have hit another speed bump as another wide receiver has been injured.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is considered “week-to-week” with a toe injury. Per the report, it’s not season-ending. But Claypool will miss some significant time.

Claypool has been a valuable starter for the Steelers through the first half of the season. He has 29 receptions for 433 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

His second NFL season was poised to be on par with his impressive rookie season. Last year Claypool played in all 16 games and had 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.

But Claypool has already missed one game this season due to a hamstring injury.

Some relatively good news for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool: His toe injury is not considered season-ending. There was some fear of that originally, but he’s now considered week-to-week, source said. May miss some time, but will be back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

Chase Claypool isn’t the first essential Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver to suffer a significant injury this season. Starting wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a season-ending injury of his own last month.

Suffice it to say, the Steelers are running low on star power at wide receiver right now. Wide receivers Diontae Johnson and James Washington will have to take on a much bigger role in leading the Steelers to the postseason.

The AFC North is anybody’s race right now. The first-place Baltimore Ravens are only one win ahead of the fourth-place Cleveland Browns right now.

Pittsburgh play the Detroit Lions this Sunday but are coming off a short week due their Monday night game against the Chicago Bears.

How much will the Steelers feel the loss of Chase Claypool?