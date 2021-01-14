Steelers Reportedly Make Big Coaching Staff Change

After a humiliating playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin pledged to make some big changes. Today he kept his word.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are parting ways with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. His contract is up and reportedly will not be renewed.

Fichtner has been with the Steelers organization since they hired Tomlin all the way back in 2007. But his relationship with Tomlin goes all the way back to the 1990s when they were assistants at Arkansas State.

Fichtner initially coached wide receivers before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2010. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 and oversaw one of the best passing seasons by a QB in NFL history. Roethlisberger threw for a league-leading 5,129 yards and had 34 touchdowns that year.

The #Steelers are parting ways with OC Randy Fichtner, source said. His contract won't be renewed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2021

But things have been on the downswing for the Steelers offense these past two years despite going 20-12 over the past two years.

They were without Roethlisberger in 2019 due to an injury, so their dropoff was more easily explained.

But in 2020, the Steelers offense had its lowest rankings with Ben Roethlisberger under center since 2013. They went 12-4 largely thanks to the league’s No. 3 defense.

We’ll find out rather quickly if the Steelers plan to promote from within once again or look outside the organization for a new offensive coordinator.

Who should the Steelers pick to replace Randy Fichtner?