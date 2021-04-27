Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On Minkah Fitzpatrick

As the May 3 deadline approaches, we’re seeing more teams make decisions on fifth-year options. The Pittsburgh Steelers have made theirs on Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Not surprisingly, Pittsburgh will exercise the fifth-year option on Fitzpatrick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Fitzpatrick has been an All-Pro in his two seasons with the Steelers, who acquired the 2018 first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in September 2019.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick started all 16 games for Pittsburgh, recording 79 tackles, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions, one defensive touchdown, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The former Alabama star has done it all for the Steelers, and will likely be a fixture in the team’s secondary for years to come, assuming they sign him to a long-term extension.

This offseason is the first time that teams can opt to exercise or decline the fifth-year option for players who were taken in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Several teams have already made the call, with more to follow in the coming days.

Thus far, only one 2018 first-rounder has agreed to a long-term contract extension: Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller, who signed a three-year, $54.015 million pact earlier this month.