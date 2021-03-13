Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On Special Teams Ace Ola Adeniyi

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially under the cap, but don’t expect them to be major players in free agency this offseason.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are not going to tender restricted free agent Ola Adeniyi. The outside linebacker will become a free agent on March 17.

Adeniyi has spent the last three seasons with the Steelers, becoming a special teams ace for Mike Tomlin’s squad. In 32 games, the Toledo product has compiled 25 tackles and three forced fumbles.

The Steelers could see their special teams unit take a hit if they end up losing Adeniyi, who might pursue a larger role in free agency.

With the salary cap tight, the #Steelers are not able to tender RFA special teams ace & backup OLB Ola Adeniyi, source said. He’ll be a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2021

Adeniyi isn’t the only outside linebacker from the Steelers that’ll hit the open market. Earlier this week, the team announced that it will not use the franchise tag on Bud Dupree.

Over the past two seasons, Dupree has totaled 99 tackles and 19.5 sacks. He suffered a torn ACL in December, but it’s unclear if that’ll really affect his value on the open market.

Since the Steelers could end up losing Adeniyi and Dupree this offseason, the defense will need former third-round pick Alex Highsmith to step up this fall.

There could be a lot of changes coming to the Steelers’ roster in the next few weeks, that’s for sure.