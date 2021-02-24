Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On QB Ben Roethlisberger

On Tuesday night, Pittsburgh Steelers insider Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network revealed the latest on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

According to her, the longtime starting quarterback of the Steelers will be back when the 2021 season kicks off. She spoke with Roethlisberger’s agent, Ryan Tollner, who confirmed the news.

“They want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation,” Tollner said in a statement. “As we’ve shared since the season ended, we are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible.”

After the 2020 season came to an end, Roethlisberger made it clear he wanted to be back with the Steelers in 2021. However, some in the organization reportedly didn’t feel the same way.

General manager Kevin Colbert confirmed Ben’s contract is an issue that needs to be worked out. However, it sounds like the two sides will be able to reach an agreement.

Earlier today, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac reported Big Ben met with Steelers president Art Rooney II. Although the details of that conversation aren’t known, the latest report suggests it was positive.

Roethlisberger enters the 2021 season with a cap hit of over $41 million. He’ll need to rework that deal this offseason if he wants to continue to play for the team.

It sounds like he and the Steelers will reach an agreement that cuts down on that hit.