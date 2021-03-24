Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On TE Eric Ebron’s Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to find ways to free up cap space in order to make more moves this offseason. To that end, they made a big decision on the contract of starting tight end Eric Ebron.

According to ESPN Steelers insider Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have reworked Ebron’s contract. Per the report, the new arrangement frees up around $3.9 million in cap space for the Steelers’ offseason war chest.

The Steelers are in the bottom half of the league in terms of cap space even after restructuring the huge contract they have with Ben Roethlisberger. According to OverTheCap, they had less than $9 million in cap space before making this move.

Ebron was heading into the second-year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed in 2020. Someone was going to have to get a reworked deal in order to keep the team competitive in free agency, and it looks like the Steelers chose him.

Steelers and TE Eric Ebron agreed to a reworked contract that frees up about $3.9M in cap space, per league sources. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 24, 2021

Eric Ebron is coming off a solid if unremarkable first season with the Steelers. He had 56 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games for Pittsburgh.

“Solid if unremarkable” can probably sum up Ebron’s NFL career thus far though. The former No. 10 overall pick by the Detroit Lions has never topped 800 yards in a season and has just one season with double-digit touchdowns.

His best season by far came in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts. Ebron had 66 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns that year – all career highs – as he made his first Pro Bowl.

At 27 years old, Ebron still has time to live up to that high draft pick. But if he doesn’t have a breakout year with the Steelers in 2021, he’ll start 2022 looking for his fourth team in five years.