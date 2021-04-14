Steelers Reportedly Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback To 1-Year Deal

It looks like Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback getting one more run with the team.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, sports agent Mike McCartney announced that quarterback Joshua Dobbs is returning to the Steelers. Per the report, it’s a one-year deal for the four-year NFL veteran.

Dobbs appeared in just one game for the Steelers in 2020. He went 4-of-5 for 2 yards and added 20 rushing yards in mop up duty in Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. They had already secured the division title at that point.

Dobbs has plenty of familiarity with the Steelers offensive system, which might be the reason they’re bringing him back. His first stint with the Steelers lasted from 2017 to 2019 before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But after Jacksonville waived him early in 2020, the Steelers quickly brought him back into the fold.

Excited for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @steelers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 14, 2021

Joshua Dobbs was drafted No. 135 overall in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout career at Tennessee.

Dobbs was the third-string quarterback behind Roethlisberger and Landry Jones as a rookie, but saw some action in five games in 2018. He appeared in five games and went 6-of-12 for 43 yards and one interception that season.

The Steelers traded Dobbs to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick early in the 2019 season after he lost the backup job to Mason Rudolph. But he never played a down for Jacksonville.

With Mason Rudolph and former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins already on the Steelers roster, competition for the primary backup job will be fierce. There’s a good chance Dobbs doesn’t make the final roster if he doesn’t ball out in training camp.

Will Joshua Dobbs play a down for the Steelers in 2021?