Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help.

On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft.

In order to make room for Dawson, the Steelers released running back Jason Huntley.

Dawson, a former All-SEC performer at Florida, last played for the Carolina Panthers.

In four years at Florida, Dawson had 81 total tackles, 17 passes defended and six interceptions. So far, he hasn't been able to have the same production at the pro level.

At the moment, the Steelers are dealing with injuries to Levi Wallace, Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon. If they can't play this Sunday, that would be a devastating blow to their secondary.

It's unclear if Dawson will be ready for action this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.