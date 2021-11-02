The Steelers Have Reportedly Signed A New Kicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in need of a replacement kicker after starter Chris Boswell took a shot during the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Steelers reportedly found their man.

Pittsburgh announced earlier this morning that it has signed free agent kicker Josh Lambo to the practice squad. A 2019 second-team All-Pro, the 30-year-old last played earlier this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lambo will begin on the team’s practice squad, but will likely be needed for the Steelers’ game this weekend. Boswell is currently in concussion protocol after getting slammed to the turf on a failed fake field goal attempt in the first half of Pittsburgh’s win last Sunday.

We have made the following roster moves:

• Added LB Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster

• Signed K Josh Lambo & DT Khalil Davis to the practice squad

• Released DL Chris Slayton from the practice squad@BordasLaw https://t.co/og6V8yZM9H — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 2, 2021

Lambo played in three games for the Jaguars at the start of the 2021 season but was released on Oct. 19 after missing three field goal attempts and two PAT’s in those contests. He’s been without a team since.

Despite his poor start to the year, Lambo was one of the most accurate kickers in the league since he landed in Jacksonville from San Diego in 2017. He made over 90 percent of his field goals every season from 2017-19 and was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2019 after hitting 33-of-34 attempts.

In 78 games in the NFL, Lambo has made 87.1 percent of his field goals and 89.9 percent of his extra points.

The Steelers operated without a placekicker in the second-half of Sunday’s game in Cleveland. Mike Tomlin won’t want to repeat that experience, so he’ll surely be eager to plug Lambo in if necessary this weekend against the Chicago Bears.