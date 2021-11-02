The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Steelers Have Reportedly Signed A New Kicker

A general view of the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on September 7, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in need of a replacement kicker after starter Chris Boswell took a shot during the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Steelers reportedly found their man.

Pittsburgh announced earlier this morning that it has signed free agent kicker Josh Lambo to the practice squad. A 2019 second-team All-Pro, the 30-year-old last played earlier this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lambo will begin on the team’s practice squad, but will likely be needed for the Steelers’ game this weekend. Boswell is currently in concussion protocol after getting slammed to the turf on a failed fake field goal attempt in the first half of Pittsburgh’s win last Sunday.

Lambo played in three games for the Jaguars at the start of the 2021 season but was released on Oct. 19 after missing three field goal attempts and two PAT’s in those contests. He’s been without a team since.

Despite his poor start to the year, Lambo was one of the most accurate kickers in the league since he landed in Jacksonville from San Diego in 2017. He made over 90 percent of his field goals every season from 2017-19 and was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2019 after hitting 33-of-34 attempts.

In 78 games in the NFL, Lambo has made 87.1 percent of his field goals and 89.9 percent of his extra points.

The Steelers operated without a placekicker in the second-half of Sunday’s game in Cleveland. Mike Tomlin won’t want to repeat that experience, so he’ll surely be eager to plug Lambo in if necessary this weekend against the Chicago Bears.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.