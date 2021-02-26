Ben Roethlisberger will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 season, but the front office will need to tweak his contract before he steps on the field.

As of now, Roethlisberger has a $41.2 million cap hit for next season. There’s just no way the Steelers can allow that to stay the way it is for this year, especially since the veteran quarterback is on the decline.

With free agency just around the corner, Steelers president Art Rooney provided some details on the team’s negotiations with Roethlisberger. Additionally, he revealed a deadline for when they want to get the new deal done by.

“Hopefully we’ll work something out before that [first day of the new league year],” Rooney said, via the team’s website. “But certainly if you want to say there’s a hard deadline, March 17 would be it.”

Rooney also talked about his expectations for Roethlisberger at this stage in his career.

“His arm, I would say, is as strong or almost as strong as ever, so I think he’s certainly capable of getting the job done. Part of the concern is putting a [competitive] team around him, and we had a good discussion about that. We know there are still a lot of pieces to the puzzle that still have to fall into place this season, and we’re hard at work trying to make that happen.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Roethlisberger can turn back the clock in what might end up being his final NFL season.