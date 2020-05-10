Steelers Rookie Comments On Wearing Le’Veon Bell’s Old Number

Le’Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t exactly part on the best of terms after he sat out the 2018 season in search of a new contract.

The fact that the Steelers gave his No. 26 jersey to Mark Barron immediately after he left might be proof of that. But now that the number belongs to running back Anthony McFarland, the Steelers rookie plans to wear it with pride.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, McFarland says he considers Bell “a great back.” He feels that wearing the No. 26 serves as him looking up to and respecting Bell, not disrespecting him.

“I watch his game, I study his film as somebody who’s been a great back in the league for a long time,” McFarland said. “It’s definitely me looking up at him and not a sign of disrespect.”

That 2018 Anthony McFarland game against Ohio State still blows my mind. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/E4i7qpKZ7H — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) May 2, 2020

The Steelers drafted McFarland No. 124 overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft following a solid career at Maryland. In two years with the Terps, McFarland had 245 carries for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh’s rushing attack wasn’t exactly humming in 2019. But that may have been more of a result of the lack of a passing threat for most of it.

McFarland may have to wait a while to get significant touches with James Conner and Benny Snell ahead of him on the depth chart. But if he does, the Steelers could be very well-balanced on offense in 2020.