Steelers Rookie Not Happy With 1 Nickname From Fans

Most Steelers fans already refer to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth as “baby Gronk.” Most players would embrace such a nickname, but not Freiermuth.

The former Penn State star told reporters on Friday he isn’t a fan of the “baby Gronk” nickname. He even went as far to say it’s “pretty annoying,” per Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac.

“I guess it came about because I’m from that area, wore (No.) 87 and obviously Gronk played for the Patriots a long time and I kind of grew up watching him,” Freiermuth said on Friday, via 247Sports. “I hate it because you know, I think it’s pretty annoying to be called baby Gronk. I’m trying to get away from that nickname, so I don’t want to be called that.”

Garnering comparisons to Rob Gronkowski has to be flattering. But Freiermuth clearly wants to create a name for himself in the NFL. He’ll have such an opportunity playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie TE Pat Freiermuth just confirmed he never dropped a pass in the red zone at Penn State. He also reiterated he hates the nickname "Baby Gronk." Called it "pretty annoying." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 14, 2021

Pat Freiermuth may hate the nickname, but it’s easy to understand why he earned it in the first place. To start, his stature (6-foot-5, 258 pounds) is similar to that of Rob Gronkowski’s (6-foot-6, 265 pounds). Freiermuth is also a major threat in the red-zone, like Gronkowski.

Freiermuth is yet another weapon for the Steelers passing attack. Ben Roethlisberger has everything he needs to play well in what could end up being his final season.

If Freiermuth plays anything like Gronkowski, Pittsburgh could be in for a big 2021 season.