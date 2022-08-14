Steelers Safety 'In A Walking Boot And Crutches' Following Preseason Game

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on September 7, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

There were plenty of bright moments for the Steelers in their preseason opener vs. the Seahawks Saturday night. Unfortunately, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.

Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game early on. He was seen on the sideline with a walking boot on his right foot and being carted to the locker room.

Following Pittsburgh's 32-25 victory, Joseph was still in a walking boot and on crutches, according to a report.

"Karl Joseph in a walking boot and crutches," said Brooke Pryor.

Head coach Mike Tomlin later told reporters that Karl Joseph is dealing with an ankle injury. He'll undergo further testing soon.

"Coach Mike Tomlin said the team was able to come through the game relatively injury-free. Karl Joseph is the only one with an ankle injury that is being evaluated. Calvin Austin III was injured in practice on Friday and didn't play. Anthony Miller also out w/shoulder injury," said Teresa Varley.

Let's hope this is nothing serious and Joseph can return shortly. He's battling for a roster spot this preseason.