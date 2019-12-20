Steelers Safety Arrested After Incident At Pittsburgh Bar

You may not be overly surprised to hear than an NFL player got arrested at a bar. But what Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kameron Kelly was reportedly arrested for is something you don’t see every day.

According to ESPN Staff Writer Brooke Pryor, Kelly was arrested on Friday morning on two counts of making “terroristic threats” and one count of resisting arrest.

Per the report, a police report states that Kelly had already threatened to knock out a bar employee over issues with the jukebox.

Via ESPN:

According to court paperwork obtained by WPXI, police say Kelly was being disorderly at Mario’s South Side Saloon. When an officer told Kelly he had to leave, he became confrontational, according to the report. Per the complaint, Kelly had already threatened to knock out an employee at the bar after his music choice was skipped over on the jukebox.

The report further states that when the arresting officer accidentally stepped on a woman’s foot, Kelly became confrontational. He reportedly pushed his chest into the officer’s and threatened him.

But the Steelers safety would go on resist the arrest, and was allegedly punched multiple times by the officer. He had to be taken to the hospital for a lip injury.

Kelly has 17 tackles and an interception this season, largely as a special teams contributor.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.