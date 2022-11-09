Steelers Sign Veteran Kicker After Unfortunate Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' latest move is a strong indication that kicker Chris Boswell is still battling a groin injury.

On Wednesday, the Steelers signed Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster. He was previously on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

Since the Steelers signed Wright from the Chiefs' practice squad, he must remain on the 53-man roster for the next three games.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Pittsburgh's newest signing is "not a good sign" for Boswell's status.

Boswell, 31, has made 12-of-16 field goals this season. He has also converted all of his extra point attempts.

Wright, meanwhile, has made all of his extra points and 3-of-4 field goals this year.

This will be Wright's second stint with the Steelers. He spent the 2020 season with the franchise, making all of his field goals and extra point attempts.

The Steelers will face the New Orleans Saints at home this weekend.