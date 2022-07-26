Steelers Signed Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers did some shuffling of their running back depth on Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh announced moments ago that it has added veteran running back Jeremy McNichols on a one-year deal. To make room for McNichols, the Steelers cut Trey Edmunds, who appeared in 21 games for the team over the last four seasons and rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries in 2019.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound McNichols has played for four NFL teams over the last five years, most recently spending 2020 and 2021 with the Tennessee Titans.

He rushed for 360 yards and a touchdown on 88 carries and caught 40 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown in 30 games with Tennessee.

The Steelers will once again rely on Najee Harris to be the team's workhorse in the backfield, but McNichols will have the opportunity to compete for reps behind the 2021 first-round pick.

Pittsburgh also has former fourth-round picks Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland battling for the No. 2 running back role.