Steelers Signed 2 Players To Futures Contracts Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 season officially came to an end over the weekend with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and company were no match for the vaunted Chiefs offense. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns en route to the 42-21 win.

Now that their season is over, the Steelers are already making moves for the future. No, nothing has been decided on their veteran quarterback just yet – although all signs point to Roethlisberger retiring.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Steelers announce three moves. According to Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor, the team signed long-snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal.

The team also signed defensive back Isaiah Johnson and wide receiver Steven Sims to Reserve/Future contracts.

Sims spent his first two NFL seasons with the Washington Football Team. In 28 games in the nation’s capitol, Sims racked up 61 catches for 575 yards and scored seven touchdowns, including one rushing and another on a kickoff return.

Johnson, meanwhile, is back with the Steelers for the second time. He spent one week on the team’s practice squad during the 2021 season.