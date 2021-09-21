Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical.

Charlton, who was a first round pick out of Michigan in 2017, also visited the Green Bay Packers this week. He’s been looking for a new team after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp.

In 27 games (seven starts) over two seasons with Dallas, Charlton recorded 46 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery. For his career, the 26-year-old owns 74 stops and 11 sacks.

T.J. Watt, the Steelers’ star pass rusher, is dealing with a groin issue, so Pittsburgh could use the additional depth up front. Charlton played with current Steelers’ defensive starters Chris Wormley and Devin Bush in college at Michigan.

The Steelers fell to 1-1 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. They will host the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.