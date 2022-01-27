Steelers Signing Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran linebacker John Simon to a futures contract, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Simon was signed off waivers by the Steelers in December after he was released by the Tennessee Titans. The former Ohio State star recorded six tackles in two games for Tennessee but did not register any stats in the one game he played for Pittsburgh.

Simon will now officially be part of the Steelers’ 90-man roster when the 2022 offseason begins.

We have signed LB John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2022

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, Simon has also played for the Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017) and New England Patriots (2018-20). He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in his first season with the organization.

In 100 career NFL games, Simon has compiled 283 tackles, 21 sacks, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.

He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, his senior season at OSU.