Steelers Star Cam Heyward Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-3 and riding a four-game winning streak while the Detroit Lions are 0-8 and struggling everywhere. But that doesn’t matter to Steelers pass defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

In an interview with the Steelers’ official website, Heyward made it clear that the team isn’t looking past the Lions this weekend. He listed of a number of ways that the Lions could beat the Steelers if his team tries to sleepwalk its way through the game.

“They’re very competitive,” Heyward said. “I know they don’t have the record they want. They’re aggressive in their approach. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way the first eight games, but we got to be on our P’s and Q’s to get a ‘W.’ You have to approach it week-in and week-out the same way.” “Off of the bye, I think you’ve got to be all ears, trust your eyes. They’ve had time to look at your past game and see where you’ve made mistakes. We got to be ready for everything. “They’re well-rested. It gives them a chance to reset and really evaluate things and see where you’ve come up short. You also get a chance to look at your next opponent and really dive in two weeks into it. They’ve had time to really look at us, at least that’s what I would do.”

On paper the Cam Heyward and the Pittsburgh Steelers should have this game against the Detroit Lions on lock. They’re eight-point home favorites and riding high off their last two wins.

But as Heyward said, the Lions are well rested and have something to prove.

We’ve seen winless teams catch a surging team sleeping many times before. If the Steelers aren’t careful, they could get got.