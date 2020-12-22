Steelers Star Has Honest Comment About JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster is receiving a ton of criticism from the media for dancing on opposing teams’ logos, but it doesn’t sound like his teammates are too concerned with his pregame antics.

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe put Smith-Schuster on blast this Tuesday, tweeting “He’ll stop or he won’t have teeth soon.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he’ll address dancing on other team’s logos with Smith-Schuster because “It’s about respect.” However, that doesn’t guarantee that he’ll ditch his pregame ritual.

Regardless of what outsiders think about Smith-Schuster, the rest of the Steelers roster isn’t going to blame his dancing for their three-game losing streak. At least that’s what Joe Haden said on social media this afternoon.

“My dawg @TeamJuJu dancing is the LEAST of our problems! Take are Ls like a man a move on! See you Sunday,” Haden tweeted.

Haden is right about Smith-Schuster’s dances being the least of the Steelers’ problems.

Right now, Pittsburgh isn’t playing particularly well on either side of the football. The offense has been anemic over the past few weeks, whereas the defense has hit a bit of a rough patch without Bud Dupree on the field.

The Steelers have to quickly snap this recent losing streak or they could lose the AFC North title to the Cleveland Browns.

Next up for the Steelers is a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. It won’t be an easy game by any means for Tomlin’s squad.