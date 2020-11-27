Steelers Star Joe Haden Tweets He Was Involved In Car Accident

On Friday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers star corner Joe Haden sent a tweet that had Steelers fans nervous.

The star corner revealed he was involved in a car accident earlier this morning. Haden published a video that show damage to the right side of his Rolls Royce.

While he was involved in a car accident, Haden said he is doing just fine. “I’m good! Stay prayed up!” he said in a message on social media.

Here’s the post.

Further details of the accident remain unknown and it’s not clear if Haden was driving the vehicle.

The accident comes on an off day for the Steelers, who canceled practice this morning due to the unknown surrounding Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

As the Steelers wait to find out if the game will be played, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin gave his players the afternoon off. Unfortunately, that didn’t turn out too well for Haden, who was involved in the car accident.

The NFL postponed the Ravens-Steelers game that was supposed to kick off on Thanksgiving night. The division rivalry is now scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Star players like quarterback Lamar Jackson along with running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19. That put Sunday afternoon’s game in jeopardy.

We’re glad to see Haden is doing okay following the accident. It’s still unclear if he and the Steelers will face off against the Ravens this weekend.