Steelers Star Has Message For Baker Mayfield Before Sunday’s Game

The Steelers and the Browns will collide for the second game in a row during the last matchup of Super Wild Card Weekend. Cleveland stole a 24-22 game against Pittsburgh in Week 17 to claim its playoff spot.

On Sunday night, the reeling Steelers will get a chance to stop their losing skid and seek revenge against Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Pittsburgh’s Stephon Tuitt has a clear game plan for dealing with the Cleveland quarterback. The star defensive tackle shared his message when speaking to reporters on Friday morning.

“We want to make sure his day is uneasy in that pocket.”

DE Stephon Tuitt on Baker Mayfield: "We want to make sure his day is uneasy in that pocket." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 8, 2021

In his seventh year in the NFL, Tuitt is putting up by far the best numbers of his career.

The DT out of Notre Dame ranks No. 8 in the league in sacks, notching 11 so far on the season. His previous season-high was 6.5 back in 2015.

Topping the sack leader list is Tuitt’s teammate TJ Watt with 15. If both Tuitt and Watt can keep up their unreal production, the Steelers’ defense should have no issue putting pressure on Mayfield.

For the most part, Tuitt and the Pittsburgh frontline did a solid job against Cleveland in Week 17. They certainly gave Baker Mayfield some heat in the pocket, forcing him to take a season-high four sacks in the game (1.0 from Tuitt) and holding him to one of his lower passing totals of the year with 196 yards.

But, just like other recent weeks for the Steelers, they were unable to pull out the victory. After starting the season with an incredible 11-0 record, Pittsburgh has now dropped four of its last five games.

The final Wild Card matchup will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.