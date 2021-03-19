Steelers Star Appears To React To Being Named In Trade Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers already lost a key member of their defense this offseason in Bud Dupree. Well, it appears they’re going to lose yet another starter from last year’s unit.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers have granted cornerback Steven Nelson permission to seek a trade.

“Steelers have granted permission to starting CB Steven Nelson to seek a trade,” Schefter said. “Nelson, who turned 28 in January, has been graded as one of the league’s top cornerbacks in recent seasons by PFF.”

Nelson had 48 total tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions this past fall. He’s in the final year of his contract with the Steelers and is due $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

After the reports came out that Nelson was given permission to seek a trade, the Steelers cornerback tweeted out “BLESSING IN DISGUISE.”

Nelson’s tweet isn’t sitting well with Pittsburgh fans, but it’s tough to blame a player for wanting a fresh start.

Since the Steelers are bringing back wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for $8 million, the odds of Nelson remaining on the roster for the 2021 season are slim to none.

Multiple teams should have interest in Nelson now that he’s on the trade block. He could be a one-year rental for a contending team that needs a boost in the secondary.