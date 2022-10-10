Steelers Star Reacts To Twitter Activity Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-4 start and exhibiting some signs of dysfunction.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson called out fans on Monday, and defensive lineman Cam Heyward "liked" a tweet that was critical of head coach Mike Tomlin and some Steelers players while praising Heyward.

Heyward has an explanation for his Twitter activity though. He posted tonight that it was done accidentally.

"Ok let me be clear when I say that was a complete accident. I challenge myself to be better and don’t look to point the finger," Heyward wrote. "These losses I take personal and I need to be better. My head coach and teammates are the ones I care about. I’m on to Tampa see ya Sunday.'

Are you buying Heyward's version of events? Whether you are or not, he and all of his teammates are going to have to be a lot better to avoid a 1-7 (or worse) start.

The Steelers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sunday before road trips to Miami and Philadelphia. After that, they will play the Saints and Bengals.

Not easy sledding by any means.