Steelers Star Sends Classy Message To Ravens Players

There’s been plenty of frustration directed toward the Baltimore Ravens this week, but Steelers linebacker Vince Williams isn’t participating in the hate.

The Ravens are the latest NFL squad to experience a COVID-19 outbreak in the locker room. It was announced Thursday night superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive. He joins several Ravens players, including running backs JK Dobbin and Mark Ingram, on the reserve list.

The NFL cancelled Thursday night’s Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving clash as a result, which isn’t sitting well with football fans and players. The Steelers, in particular, are frustrated by the events that have taken place this week.

While many Pittsburgh players are frustrated by this week’s events, linebacker Vince Williams has an entirely different outlook. The Steelers linebacker is hoping the Ravens stay healthy this week.

I ain’t even mad. I just want all them boys to recover and be healthy. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) November 27, 2020

This week’s events within the NFL is a perfect example of what it’s like trying to play a full season in the midst of pandemic. This was expected, and now the league needs to adapt.

The NFL has hardly any wiggle room left to try and reschedule games from here on out. Adding in one or two extra bye weeks at the end of the season may be necessary at this point.

If the NFL doesn’t add in an extra bye week, we may end up seeing Ravens-Steelers within the next week. Schedules will have to be adjusted as a result.