Steelers Star T.J. Watt Announces Engagement To Dani Rhodes

Earlier this week, the Watt family got a little bigger – if that’s even possible considering the Watt’s are large human beings.

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt got down on one knee and proposed to longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes. Thankfully she said yes and now the couple is engaged.

“I am the luckiest man in the world!!” Watt said in the caption of the photo he posted to Instagram.

Rhodes becomes the latest soccer player to enter the Watt family. Just a few years ago, T.J.’s older brother J.J. Watt and star soccer player Kealia Ohai were engaged and then married last year.

Rhodes and T.J. both attended the University of Wisconsin, where they overlapped during Watt’s senior season before he left for the NFL. She was actually the teammate of Kealia Ohai when both played for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Congratulations to Dani and T.J.!