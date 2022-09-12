Steelers Star T.J. Watt Reportedly Facing 2 Possible Outcomes

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers won yesterday's season opener, but lost star outside linebacker T.J. Watt to injury in the process.

We know for certain that Watt tore his pectoral muscle. What we don't know yet is if the tear is serious enough to require surgery.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watt will seek out "second and third" medical opinions on his injury tomorrow. Depending on what those opinions are, he could be out until midseason or be done for the year.

"If doctors determine that Watt needs surgery, his season likely would be over; if he doesn’t need surgery, he could possibly return in six weeks," Schefter wrote.

Before getting hurt, Watt was turning in one of his typically outstanding performances. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded six tackles, including three for loss, one sack and one interception before his injury.

Watt was also not the only key Pittsburgh player to leave yesterday's game with an injury. Running back Najee Harris hobbled off during the second half with an apparent foot injury.

Harris underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the issue, which appears to be related to the Lisfranc sprain he suffered during training camp.