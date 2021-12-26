Steelers Star T.J. Watt Reportedly Playing Through Brutal Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will go on the road on Sunday afternoon for a contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the days leading up to the game, it seemed like several star players might not be on the field. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hill was able to clear protocol, while Kelce is still trying to do the same. Kansas City isn’t the only team in this matchup struggling to keep people on the field.

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt has dealt with a series of injuries this season. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, he’s also dealing with a new injury.

“Sources say that Watt suffered a couple of cracked ribs in last week’s win over the Titans, a painful injury but one that did not limit his availability in practice this week,” Rapoport said.

#Steelers star LB T.J. Watt will play vs. the #Chiefs despite a couple of cracked ribs, sources say. Story: https://t.co/Bid2qvZSM1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

Watt is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight season. If he can stay healthy – or even somewhat healthy – he might finally come away with the award this year.

Fans will have to wait and see what he can do against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs while playing banged up.

Pittsburgh and Kansas City kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.