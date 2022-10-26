Look: Steelers Star Returned To Practice Today

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the first half of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 20, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't expected to have outside linebacker T.J. Watt at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nonetheless, he's making progress in his recovery.

Watt suffered a pectoral injury in the Steelers' season opener. He has been on injured reserve since Week 1.

Last weekend, Watt was going through pregame warm-ups before the team's showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

On Wednesday, Watt was spotted at practice. ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared footage of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in action.

Here's a video of Watt getting some work in at Wednesday's practice:

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has already said it's "highly unlikely" the team activates Watt off injured reserve for Week 8.

Perhaps the Steelers will have Watt back on the field after their bye week.

Watt was electric in the Steelers' season opener, racking up six tackles, one sack and an interception.