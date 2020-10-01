For the first time this NFL season, the league has decided to postpone a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Fans that were hoping to see the Steelers take on the Titans in Week 4 will have to wait a little longer.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Tennessee had eight positive COVID-19 tests in its locker room. Since the team wasn’t expected to open its facility until Saturday, the NFL was trying to delay the game until Monday or Tuesday.

However, the league has now decided to just push back the game to later this season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, an additional Titans player and one personnel member have tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s unclear at this moment when the Steelers-Titans game will take place, but at least we now know that it won’t happen during Week 4.

The NFL is rescheduling the #Steelers–#Titans game to later in the season after an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19. It will not be played Week 4. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2020

The NFL released a brief statement on its decision to postpone this game.

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the league said in its statement. “The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

As of right now, there are 11 active cases of COVID-19 within the Titans’ organization. Hopefully, the team can minimize the spread of the virus and can play football next weekend.

