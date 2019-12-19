Steelers Update Status Of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field for their game against the New York Jets this weekend, a familiar face could be back with the team.

Star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster missed the past few weeks as he recovered from a concussion and knee injury. Although he passed the concussion protocol before the game against the Buffalo Bills last weekend, JuJu suffered a setback with his knee injury.

After missing last week’s game, it looks like he’ll be back on the field this weekend.

Steelers reporter Missi Matthews revealed Smith-Schuster went through a full practice on Thursday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Vance McDonald (concussion) were FULL today. Joe Haden (foot), who is new to the injury report, did not practice along with Nick Vannett (illness). — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) December 19, 2019

That bodes well for JuJu’s return to the team this weekend against the Jets.

Pittsburgh desperately needs a win this weekend to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Steelers currently occupy the second Wild Card, but the Tennessee Titans are right on their heels. If both teams win this weekend, it will all come down to the final week of the season where the Titans face off against division rival Houston.

Pittsburgh travels to Baltimore in the final week of the season, though the Ravens could be without Lamar Jackson if they lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC this weekend.

Stay tuned for the latest on JuJu ahead of Sunday’s game.