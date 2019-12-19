The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steelers Update Status Of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrating.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he watches the Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens on the scoreboard at Heinz Field following the Steelers 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field for their game against the New York Jets this weekend, a familiar face could be back with the team.

Star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster missed the past few weeks as he recovered from a concussion and knee injury. Although he passed the concussion protocol before the game against the Buffalo Bills last weekend, JuJu suffered a setback with his knee injury.

After missing last week’s game, it looks like he’ll be back on the field this weekend.

Steelers reporter Missi Matthews revealed Smith-Schuster went through a full practice on Thursday.

That bodes well for JuJu’s return to the team this weekend against the Jets.

Pittsburgh desperately needs a win this weekend to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Steelers currently occupy the second Wild Card, but the Tennessee Titans are right on their heels. If both teams win this weekend, it will all come down to the final week of the season where the Titans face off against division rival Houston.

Pittsburgh travels to Baltimore in the final week of the season, though the Ravens could be without Lamar Jackson if they lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC this weekend.

Stay tuned for the latest on JuJu ahead of Sunday’s game.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.