Steelers Veteran Announced His Retirement This Morning

After eight NFL seasons and some incredible moments with two different NFL teams, tight end Vance McDonald is calling it a career.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that McDonald is retiring from the NFL. In an official statement, McDonald offered his thanks to the NFL for the great memories and life lessons.

“My family and I are so grateful for everything NFL football has provided us in our life—all the memories both good and the difficult, the relationships and friends we’ve made along the way, the life lessons the game provided both me and my loved ones,” McDonald said in a statement. “It’s always been our dream and mission to leverage the platform given us through the NFL to help serve and uplift others along the way, and we will continue to find ways to serve others as we begin this next chapter of our lives. I am proud to retire a Steeler.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised Vance McDonald for his work on the field since 2017. He also had high praise for his contributions to the social justice movement in 2020.

“I am appreciative of Vance’s contributions during the last four years of his career that he spent in Pittsburgh,” Tomlin said. “He was a class act on and off the field, leading many of our efforts in the community while also being a voice for our social justice efforts and the community work during the pandemic. I wish he and his family nothing but the best in his retirement and his continued work to be a pillar in the community.”

Vance McDonald has announced his retirement. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 22, 2021

Vance McDonald was a second round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2013 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Steelers in 2017 and quickly earned more consistent playing time with the team.

McDonald finishes his NFL career with 181 receptions for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns. Though he never made the Pro Bowl, he is the Steelers’ 2020 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Good luck in retirement!