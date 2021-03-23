It’s been an awkward 24 hours between Steven Nelson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The drama finally came to an end this afternoon.

Nelson posted a cryptic message on Twitter Monday afternoon saying Pittsburgh was holding him “hostage.”

“Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage,” Nelson said on Twitter in regards to the Steelers.

It didn’t take long for the Steelers to respond. They did so by releasing the veteran cornerback an hour after Nelson posted his tweet.

“The Steelers terminated the contract of cornerback Steve Nelson after two seasons in black and gold,” announced the Steelers on Tuesday. “Nelson, who has played six seasons in the NFL, signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 from the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Steven Nelson seems to have had a change of heart regarding his perception of the Steelers since being released.

“Pittsburgh much love I appreciate the opportunity and the relationships I gained along the way Respect to a Class A organization from top down,” Nelson wrote on Twitter after getting released. “Thank you to my day 1 supporters and can’t forget my haters you motivate me more than you know.”

Steven Nelson is now a free agent. Plenty of teams will be in the mix for the star defensive back.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have a bit more cap space to work with after terminating Nelson’s contract on Tuesday.