Steelers Veteran Has 1 Question For The NFL Right Now

For every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. Shortly after the NFL announced that it has postponed the Steelers-Titans game, veteran defensive end Cam Heyward went on social media to share his thoughts on the news.

The NFL announced that its postponing the game to make sure its players are safe, saying “The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.”

Obviously the game shouldn’t be played while the Titans are still dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The main issue though is that it puts the Steelers in a tough spot. They didn’t break protocol or have an outbreak, but now their schedule is completely in limbo.

This current state of unknown is clearly bothering Heyward, who tweeted at the NFL “Man is this a bye week or not?”

According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are not immediately turning this into a bye week and plan on practicing today.

Man is this a bye week or not? @NFLPA @NFL — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 1, 2020

Week 8 is currently listed as the Steelers’ bye week. That could change though since the NFL will have to rearrange the schedule to squeeze in the Titans game.

All the Steelers can hope for right now is some clarity. Unfortunately, it seems like that might be too much to ask for right now.