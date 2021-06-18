Steelers Veteran Has High Expectations For Rookie TE Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers already had a legitimate starting tight end coming into the 2021 NFL Draft, but that didn’t stop them from selecting Pat Freiermuth in the second round.

Freiermuth was considered one of the top tight ends in his class, finishing his Penn State career with 92 receptions for 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has a long way to go before he’s considered a premier playmaker in the NFL, but the early reviews are promising.

Earlier this week, Steelers tight end Eric Ebron revealed what he’s seen from Freiermuth thus far in minicamp. Ebron had nothing but good things to say about the Penn State product.

“Pat’s gonna be good. He’s a smooth playmaker,” Ebron said. “It’s been a fun few days feeling him out. He asks a lot of questions and that’s good and he’s easy to talk to. I’m looking forward to seeing him grow.”

One thing is certain: Freiermuth isn’t lacking any confidence heading into his rookie season.

Back in May, the Penn State tight end told reporters that he can “do it all” at his position. If that’s true, he should be a nice addition to Pittsburgh’s offense this summer.

Ebron and Freiermuth could pose issues for opposing defenses if the Steelers use two tight-end sets this upcoming season.