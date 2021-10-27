Steelers Veteran Loved What Mike Tomlin Said About USC

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin delivered an all-time great press conference moment earlier this week when he firmly denied the swirling rumors that he would leave the organization to take over the USC vacancy.

In doing so, he lit a fire under his team.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden shared Wednesday that he saw the viral press conference video of Tomlin shutting down the USC speculation once for all. The NFL veteran said he couldn’t help by smile and feel proud that he played for someone so dedicated to his team.

“Like I always tell everybody, team meetings and everything, he just knows how to carry himself and be a man. [He’s able to] address stuff and just shut it down. I was just watching that interview, smiling. Like ‘look at coach, handling business,'” Haden said after practice Wednesday, per Christopher Carter.

Haden was then asked if he thought Tomlin’s press conference answer motivated other Steelers players as well.

“I think so,” he responded. “When coach carries himself like that, he’s just a leader of men and he does everything the right way. I just love Coach Tomlin and everything he stands for… Everything Coach T does is a great example and I just love the dude a lot.”

Joe Haden says after practice today how Mike Tomlin’s comments (LSU/USC) yesterday pumped him up and why he would run through a wall for his coach #Steelers: pic.twitter.com/N0Y5qV0ENv — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 27, 2021

Tomlin’s answer certainly should inspire Steelers players and fans alike. His denial of any interest in the USC job, or any college vacancy for that matter, made it seem like he’ll be in Pittsburgh for as long as the organization will have him.

“I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me,” Tomlin said regarding the rumors about a connection between him and USC. “I’ve of one of the best job in all of professional sports. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never. But never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin swiftly rejects any speculation he’d be a candidate for the USC job. “Never say next, but never.” pic.twitter.com/EiP1spB4jc — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2021

Steelers’ players will want to honor Tomlin’s re-affirmed, public commitment to them by righting the ship this season. At 3-3 through seven weeks, Pittsburgh has a major chance to pick up a key division victory this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.