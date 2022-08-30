Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.

The University of Idaho product has experience at both tackle spots as well as right guard, having appeared in 80 games in Miami.

Davis made 72 starts for the Dolphins.

Offensive line is the Steelers' most glaring weakness, so they are clearly hoping Davis can help solidify this position group.

Don't be shocked if Pittsburgh makes some other moves along the offensive line in the coming days, either via trade or waiver pickup.

The Steelers also executed a trade for Denver Broncos pass rusher earlier today.