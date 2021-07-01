Steelers Waive Player To Make Room For New Kicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a kicker to their roster. To make room, they will be waiving a defensive lineman in the process.

The Steelers have waived defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas to make room for kicker Sam Sloman. Sloman is the second kicker Pittsburgh has brought in for training camp. He joins Chris Boswell in the special teams’ room.

Sloman will compete with Boswell for the kicker position, but Boswell is expected to win the job. At the very least, Sloman can try and impress the Steelers’ coaching staff just in case they need a kicker later this year.

The Steelers are entering a pivotal year in the organization’s history. Pittsburgh is bringing back Ben Roethlisberger for one last run.

If the Steelers offensive line holds up well, Big Ben could prove to have a nice, bounce-back year. But if he doesn’t have time in the pocket, it could prove to be an ugly season.

The Steelers are without a doubt one of the NFL’s mystery teams ahead of the 2021 season.