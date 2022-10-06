Steelers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Thursday

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on September 7, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have one of his top targets this Sunday when he makes his first career start.

On Thursday, the Steelers added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report. He's dealing with a hip injury.

Johnson was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice.

It's never a good thing when a player gets added to the injury report this late in the week. However, that doesn't necessarily mean Johnson will miss Sunday's game.

The Steelers should provide a new update on Johnson this Friday.

Johnson has 23 receptions for 207 yards this season.

If Johnson does suit up this Sunday, he'll get to catch passes from Pickett. The veteran wideout recently said Pickett plays with swag.

"We weren’t moving the ball as well. Well, we were moving the ball, but I felt like when he came in, we were more efficient and you could see it in his energy," Johnson said. "He played with swag. You could see it. That makes us want to play for him, too. We have to continue to get him better and prepare for next week and get this W."

The Steelers will try to avoid a 1-4 start to the season.