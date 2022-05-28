New Steelers WR Reveals Why He Used To "Hate" The Franchise

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In April, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers. Although he now plays in the Steel City, he recently revealed that he wasn't always fond of the franchise.

Boykin actually said he hated Pittsburgh early on his career, but there's a reason why he felt this way. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft.

To make matters worse, Boykin thought the Steelers were going to draft him in 2019. Getting drafted by their biggest rival was a shock to the system.

"It was crazy because I thought the Steelers were going to draft me originally,” Boykin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But when I got to Baltimore, it was like, ‘No, I hate Pittsburgh.’”

Boykin, a third-round pick out of Notre Dame, has 33 career receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns.

The hope is that a change of scenery will allow Boykin to reach his full potential.

"I'm just excited to get out there and get a chance to be a playmaker here," Boykin said.

If Boykin ends up making the Steelers' 53-man roster, he'll have plenty of opportunities to show the Ravens what they're missing.