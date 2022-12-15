Steelers Wide Receiver Reacts To Criticism After Naming Quarterback Preference

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson caused a bit of a stir Thursday morning.

Johnson was asked by reporters if he would like to see veteran third-stringer Mason Rudolph play on Sunday if rookie starter Kenny Pickett can't play due to a concussion.

“Yeah, I want to see (Rudolph) play,” Johnson said, via 93.7 The Fan. “I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind, like ‘ dang, when am I going to get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to prepare this week and get ready for Sunday.”

Some fans didn't appreciate that Johnson vocalized his choice between Rudolph and backup Mitchell Trubisky.

The fourth-year wideout doesn't care.

"Lol yaw complain bout anything…. care bout nun of dat," Johnson tweeted this afternoon.

Trubisky, who began the season as the starter, threw three interceptions in place of Pickett last weekend after the first-year signal caller got hurt.

Rudolph has yet to play this season. He and Trubisky have split first-team reps in practice this week with Pickett sidelined.